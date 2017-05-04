California family kicked off Delta flight after being told young son must give up seat

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA (WCMH) — A family in California posted a video to YouTube showing them being removed from a Delta flight after they were asked to give up a seat their son was using.

According to KTLA, Brian Schear, of Huntington Beach and his family were leaving Maui on April 23 heading to Los Angeles, when they were told their 1-year-old son needed to give up his seat for a standby passenger.

Schear says he had purchased a ticket for his older son but they had put their younger son, in a carseat, in the seat instead after sending the older son home on an earlier flight.

At one point, a Delta employee tells Schear that it is a federal offense to use a carseat and that he and his wife “will be in jail.”

According to Schear, Delta had overbooked the flight, and there were customers on standby.

In the end, the family was booted from the flight and Schear says they had to purchase new tickets and find a hotel for the night.

According to Delta’s website, it is recommended that customers with children under the age of two purchase a ticket, and use an approved child seat.

Delta released the following statement to KTLA :

We’re sorry for what this family experienced. Our team has reached out and will be talking with them to better understand what happened and come to a resolution. I can confirm that this was not because the flight was overbooked.”

