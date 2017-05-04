Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith shares big milestone for preemie daughter

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith is celebrating a big milestone for his infant daughter.

Smith shared a photo of a whiteboard in baby Dakota’s room showing that she now weighs six pounds and 0.2 ounces.

Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!! 🍼🍼🍼💥💥💥💥🎀🎀🎊🎉🎁 #mykotabear #kotastrong #daddysgirl 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 4, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Dakota was born on prematurely on January 2, weighing just one pound, WKYC reported. Smith has shared several milestones with Dakota along the way, including the first time he was able to hold her and when her breathing tube was removed.

JR Smith and the Cavaliers next face off against the Toronto Raptors in game 3 of the NBA Conference Semi-Finals on Friday.