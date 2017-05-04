Columbus’ Harmony Project travels to NYC to sing, serve, share

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coming up at 6:30am on NBC4 Today Monica introduces us to the 84 students with the South high Harmony

Each year The Harmony Project and Columbus City Schools team together for South High Harmony. It’s a group of high school and middle school students that sing, serve and share. Acting as ambassadors of the city they spend their spring break experiencing a new city through performance, educational opportunities and community initiatives.

This year that tip included 84 students on an adventure to the Big Apple.

“One of my favorite moments from the trip was on the very first night. We were walking into Times Square and there’s this young girl next to me who is in seventh or eighth grade, she tugs on my sleeve and I turned and she’s looking up and her eyes are just huge and she just said this is amazing ” David brown, creative director and founder, the harmony project.

It’s a once in a life time experience for the students. Many of them having never left Ohio let alone taking a trip to New York.

” I just love seeing it through their eyes and experiencing it through their eyes,” said Brown.

For more on south high harmony and the harmony project visit https://www.harmonyproject.com/