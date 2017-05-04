Florida family finds 7 cottonmouth snakes in 6 days in their yard

LAKE MARY, FL (WESH/NBC News) — A Florida family has been overrun by snakes, and the weather may be to blame.

Seven cottonmouths have been removed from their yard in Lake Mary over the past six days, and even more have been spotted.

Snake expert Bob Cross has been capturing and removing the slithery intruders.

“Literally, every day they’re calling and saying ‘We have another one’ or ‘We have two more,” Cross says.

Cross says the snakes aren’t sizing up the family for an assault, they’re simply looking for water.

“All the other swamps have dried up, but maybe there’s one spot here with water that’s holding them, and now it’s drying up and they’re coming out, looking for water,” he explains.

The family has placed a kiddie pool in their yard with water and some sticks to try and keep the snakes away from their home.

