Free admission to Columbus Zoo for COTA bus riders May 6 & 7

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — On May 6 and 7, COTA and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are offering free bus rides to the park and free admission.

“At the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, engaging our community is one of our top priorities as we work to connect people with wildlife,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Stalf. “We are proud to collaborate with COTA so that more people are able to use public transportation-also a greener way to travel-to access the Zoo and all of the fun and educational experiences it offers.”

The special promotion kicks off COTA’s 2017 Zoo Bus service, which begins weekend service on Saturday, May 6.

“COTA is excited to start the Zoo Bus season with a great deal for riders – free bus service and free admission to the Zoo,” said COTA President and CEO W. Curtis Stitt. “We’re proud to continue our decades-long partnership that provides greater access to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for all members of our community.”

Zoo Bus riders will receive a ticket for free admission from the bus operator, but the ticket will only be valid for the day of the ride.

Zoo Bus riders can board at the Statehouse Downtown stop (located on High Street between State Street and Broad Street) or leave their cars at the Griggs Dam Park & Ride (located at Riverside Drive & Nottingham Road) to avoid paying for parking Downtown.

Savings for Zoo Bus riders will continue throughout the summer season. Riders will receive Columbus Zoo admission for $3 and Zoombezi Bay admission for $10 per person. Zoo Bus fares are $2 each way. Weekend and Holiday Zoo Bus service runs Saturday, May 6 – Monday, September 4, 2017. The Zoo Bus operates Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. Weekday service runs Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, September 1.