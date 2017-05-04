Health officials confirm Zika case in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Health officials in Clark County have confirmed that a case of Zika has been diagnosed in a person who had recently traveled abroad.

Officials said the person had recently returned from the Caribbean area.

According to the health district, there is no evidence that Zika is being transmitted locally. Health officials are currently canvassing the Willow Chase neighborhood north of Springfield to educate residents on how to protect themselves.

“I was a little shocked because I feel like it hasn’t been a big issue and then it just came out of nowhere,” said neighbor Tess McNeil. “They’ve been keeping him quarantined, so I’m not freaked out, yet.”

Zika is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito. The CCCHD says the most common symptoms of Zika virus disease “are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes).” The illness is typically mild and goes away within one week.

The CCCHD said it will now work with the CDC for further testing.

There is no vaccine to prevent Zika. The best way to prevent diseases spread by mosquitoes is to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites. Here’s how:

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Stay in places with air conditioning and window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Take steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home.

Treat your clothing and gear with permethrin or buy pre-treated items.

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents. Always follow the product label instructions.

When used as directed, these insect repellents are proven safe and effective even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than 2 months old.

Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years old.

Mosquito netting can be used to cover babies younger than 2 months old in carriers, strollers, or cribs to protect them from mosquito bites.

Sleep under a mosquito bed net if air conditioned or screened rooms are not available or if sleeping outdoors.

Prevent sexual transmission of Zika by using condoms or not having sex.

The CDC recommends pregnant women and women trying to get pregnant consider postponing travel to areas with Zika virus transmission and that men with a pregnant sex partner consistently and correctly use condoms during sex or abstain from sexual activity for the duration of the pregnancy to prevent potential transmission. If a couple has a male partner and only he travels to a Zika risk area, the couple should consider using condoms or not having sex for 6 months. If the female partner traveled, the couple should use condoms or not have sex for at least 8 weeks.