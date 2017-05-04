May Frost possible… soon!

Columbus (WCMH) – Heads up out there green thumbs!!!!

If you planted early, and you have some sensitive items in the garden, flower bed, or around the yard, a frost could be coming.

As our rainy forecast ends this weekend, clearing skies will provide us with a cold start Monday morning.

Below is the forecast lows for Monday morning:

Notice most of the lows are close to freezing, but a degree or two above the 32° freezing mark. But this temperature is always measured above the ground (5′ normally). That is why frost can still occur when the reported temp is slightly above freezing.

We also look for frost formation when winds are light:

Here is the wind forecast for early Monday morning..

These are relatively light winds, and at times, especially east, these winds could be calm at times.

Also, clear skies is the other ingredient we look for on a crisp night:

Below is a list of the last dates each year of our last freezing temp (32) in the Spring.

The last time we hit 32 this year was April 8th, last year has the latest freeze on record on May 16th

2000 13-Apr 2001 18-Apr 2002 7-Apr 2003 6-Apr 2004 28-Apr 2005 4-May 2006 9-Apr 2007 10-Apr 2008 15-Apr 2009 12-Apr 2010 28-Apr 2011 3-Apr 2012 12-Apr 2013 21-Apr 2014 16-Apr 2015 24-Apr 2016 16-May 2017 8-Apr

Bottom line, this will not be a pipe busting chill, but precautions for pets and sensitive vegetation!

If you planted early, take care of the newly planted items. Also, remember, Fluffy & Fido might have fur, but they are just like us and want a comfortable place to sleep at night, bring them in if you can.

This is also a reminder why so many of us in Central Ohio have heard to wait til after Mother’s Day Weekend, or after May 15th.

I am no green thumb, but as a Meteorologist, I know how silly our weather can be in Central Ohio!

If you ever have questions about climate, freezes, frost, or anything else weather related, you can email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave