McDonald’s begins offering delivery service in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – McDonald’s is now offering limited delivery service in the Columbus area.

People can now order burgers, fries, milkshakes and other items using the UberEATS app. For now, service appears to be limited to one McDonald’s restaurant in the Clintonville area.

McDonald’s did not provide a timeline for rollout to the rest of the city, but said they will provide more information soon.

“Delivery through UberEATS is expanding to additional U.S. Cities this year. We look forward to providing this new level of convenience to our customers so that they can enjoy their favorite McDonald’s foods from the comfort of their homes, at work and beyond,” said McDonald’s spokesperson Phil Saken. “We look forward to sharing additional details soon.”

McDonald’s announced a partnership with UberEats in 2016 and began testing the service in several Florida markets, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

Earlier this week, Wendy’s announced a partnership with DoorDash to begin testing delivery service at 135 restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas markets.