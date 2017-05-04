McDonald’s begins offering delivery service in Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – McDonald’s is now offering limited delivery service in the Columbus area.

People can now order burgers, fries, milkshakes and other items using the UberEATS app. For now, service appears to be limited to one McDonald’s restaurant in the Clintonville area.

McDonald’s did not provide a timeline for rollout to the rest of the city, but said they will provide more information soon.

“Delivery through UberEATS is expanding to additional U.S. Cities this year. We look forward to providing this new level of convenience to our customers so that they can enjoy their favorite McDonald’s foods from the comfort of their homes, at work and beyond,” said McDonald’s spokesperson Phil Saken. “We look forward to sharing additional details soon.”

McDonald’s announced a partnership with UberEats in 2016 and began testing the service in several Florida markets, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

Earlier this week, Wendy’s announced a partnership with DoorDash to begin testing delivery service at 135 restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas markets.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s