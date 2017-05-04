Michigan woman asks for help finding long-lost twin brother

By Published: Updated:

WARREN, MI (WCMH) — Terry Samples is using social media to try and find the twin brother she never knew.

Even though she grew up with seven siblings,  Terry Samples says she believes there was one more. As a child, Samples says she overheard conversations that she could have a twin brother, who was given away at birth, according to WXYZ.

She was never able to confirm that until she needed to order a birth certificate. Right there on the certificate, her suspicion was confirmed. “From that day on it was always a mission to find him,” said Samples.

Her mother never spoke of it, even on her deathbed.

Wednesday, Samples took to Facebook to try and find her long-lost brother.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=796602510502810&id=100004592056657

Her twin brother would have been born on June 12, 1957 at Herman Keifer Hospital in Detroit. Her parents’ names were Richard Samples and Jeanette Slayton.

“It would be a miracle if I found him,” said Samples.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s