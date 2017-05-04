Michigan woman asks for help finding long-lost twin brother

WARREN, MI (WCMH) — Terry Samples is using social media to try and find the twin brother she never knew.

Even though she grew up with seven siblings, Terry Samples says she believes there was one more. As a child, Samples says she overheard conversations that she could have a twin brother, who was given away at birth, according to WXYZ.

She was never able to confirm that until she needed to order a birth certificate. Right there on the certificate, her suspicion was confirmed. “From that day on it was always a mission to find him,” said Samples.

Her mother never spoke of it, even on her deathbed.

Wednesday, Samples took to Facebook to try and find her long-lost brother.

Her twin brother would have been born on June 12, 1957 at Herman Keifer Hospital in Detroit. Her parents’ names were Richard Samples and Jeanette Slayton.

“It would be a miracle if I found him,” said Samples.