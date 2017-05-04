‘Morning Joe’ hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski engaged

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday April 22, 2013, file photo, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, right, attend the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. MSNBC confirmed Thursday, May 4, 2017, that the “Morning Joe” co-hosts are engaged. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – MSNBC has confirmed that “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged.

The engagement was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six on Thursday. Regular panelist Harold Ford Jr. offered his congratulations at the top of Thursday’s show. Brzezinski thanked him before fellow co-host Willie Geist joked that Ford was congratulating the pair on the show’s ratings.

An MSNBC spokesperson tells The Associated Press that the couple is engaged, but said the network wouldn’t be commenting further.

Rumors of the pair’s romance have been swirling since last year. Scarborough remarked to The Hollywood Reporter last month that he and Brzezinski “have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too.”

