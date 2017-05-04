One dead, another injured in Mifflin Township shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Mifflin Township.

The shooting happened shortly around 3pm on the 2800 block of Northglen Drive.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in unknown condition.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.