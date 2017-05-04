Parents arrested after toddler left home with 8-year-old babysitter

EVANSVILLE, IN (WCMH/WEHT) — An Indiana couple faces neglect and drug charges after police say they left their two young children home alone.

Police say an eight-year-old told a school bus driver she was watching her one-year-old brother. They say the eight-year-old told the bus driver she sometimes watches her brother overnight while her parents are away.

Officers were called on Tuesday to an apartment on Cass Court.

There, police say they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and pills inside the apartment.

According to police, there was no food in the refrigerator and there was animal feces in the girl’s bedroom. The girl told police she only eats when she is at school, WFIE reported.

Officers arrested Cameron and Holly Reine both on charges of Possession of a Legend Drug/Anabolic Steroid, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish, and Salvia, and Neglect of a Dependent.

 

 

