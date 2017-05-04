Park Street graffiti has residents worried and frustrated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Consistent graffiti was painted in Goodale Park and near arena district bars early Tuesday morning, including the well-known donkey statue outside of Park Street Cantina, which caught one of the acts on camera.

One man can be seen keeping an eye out while another tags the donkey.

Cantina employees scrubbed the donkey free of the teal paint the next day, but the nearly 20 decorative rocks that were vandalized near a pond at Goodale Park have not been as lucky. Many of them remain tagged, while community volunteers have attempted to clean off others but a notable stain from the paint remained as of Wednesday evening.

Cantina filed a police report and says they’ve received at least one tip on a potential suspect.