Park Street graffiti has residents worried and frustrated

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Consistent graffiti was painted in Goodale Park and near arena district bars early Tuesday morning, including the well-known donkey statue outside of Park Street Cantina, which caught one of the acts on camera.

One man can be seen keeping an eye out while another tags the donkey.

Cantina employees scrubbed the donkey free of the teal paint the next day, but the nearly 20 decorative rocks that were vandalized near a pond at Goodale Park have not been as lucky. Many of them remain tagged, while community volunteers have attempted to clean off others but a notable stain from the paint remained as of Wednesday evening.

Cantina filed a police report and says they’ve received at least one tip on a potential suspect.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s