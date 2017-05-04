Police show how much fentanyl it takes to kill you

CLEWISTON, FL (WFLA) — A Florida police department wants to reassure people that the dangers of fentanyl are very real.

Police said fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller that is about 100 times more toxic than morphine.

Two milligrams of pure fentanyl, which is about the size of about four grains of salt, is enough to kill an average adult.

Police shared a photo on social media that showed the amount of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil it takes to kill an average adult.

The city of Clewiston is located in Henry County, Florida.