Reality TV star could help pick next Honolulu police chief

FILE - In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. The chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission wants the wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman to have a role in selecting the city's next police chief. Chairman Max Sword says he's known Beth Chapman personally for a long time and thinks her background in the bail bonds business will be helpful. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) – The chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission wants the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman to help select the city’s next police chief.

Chairman Max Sword says he’s known Beth Chapman personally for more than 10 years and thinks her background in the bail bonds business will be helpful. Sword is married to the Chapmans’ former publicist.

Beth Chapman appears on a list of candidates for a citizen panel that will help assess candidates vying to replace the former chief who retired amid a federal corruption investigation.

Chapman told The Associated Press Wednesday she would be honored to serve on the panel.

Hawaii’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging the Chapmans’ Da Kine Bail Bonds owes the state $35,000. Chapman denies the allegations.

