Reward offered in case of stolen 102-year-old car

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Police in Newark are looking for help locating an antique car that was recently reported stolen.

According to Licking County Crime Stoppers, someone broke into a storage unit on the 200 block of Northtowne Court sometime between August 1, 2016 and April 2, 2017. The suspect stile a dark blue, four-door 1915 Oakland Touring Car, valued at $30,000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.

