Riders stuck on roller coaster in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — Crews are working to rescue riders who are stuck on a roller coaster at Frontier City in northeast Oklahoma City, OK.

KFOR reports the popular Silver Bullet ride malfunctioned. Oklahoma City firefighters say no one was injured when the ride stopped.

Frontier City is a western-themed amusement park.

