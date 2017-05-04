Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on same day at same hospital

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ (NBC News) — Two New Jersey women truly defied the odds with the birth of their baby boys.

Danielle Grant and Kimberly Abraham are twin sisters.  Last Friday, they each gave birth to a baby boy, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township.

According to one source, the odds of twin sisters giving birth on the same day are around one in 12,000.  The sisters say they had always dreamed about having families together but this was all coincidental.

“They were planned pregnancies but not really planned out in timing. The way it worked. We always growing up we would have kids together raise our families together we never thought it would happen like this, like the same day we never thought that would happen,” the twin sisters said.

