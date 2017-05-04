Would a $15 minimum wage work in Ohio?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s minimum wage is $8.15 an hour, but one Senator wants to raise it to $15 an hour.

Senator Sherrod Browns 77-page plan aims to help American workers and grow the middle class.

So far, more than a dozen cities and two states have passed laws eventually raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour. But would that also work in Ohio?

Supporters say it would help low wage workers. Opponents say it may cost those same workers their jobs.

“You build the economy from the middle class out,” Senator Sherrod Brown said.

He believes his plan, entitled, “Working too hard for too little: A Plan for restoring the Value of Work in America,” will grow the middle class. Among a number of other goals, the plan includes hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“The minimum wage is worth a third less than it was 30 years ago,” Senator Brown added. “I think Ohio would be more of a destination state when people see a better standard of living and a better workforce.”

But critics call the plan a job killer.

“It’s just something that a lot of people say they can’t afford,” said Natalie Walston with the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Representing all of Ohio’s restaurants, she believes the move would hurt the industry. She says consumers would likely end up paying more for goods, and some businesses would have to close up shop.

“We’ve had restaurant owners flat out say if this happens, I don’t know what I’m going to do, I may have to close my doors, I can’t afford to do this,” Walston added.

What would happen if there was a minimum wage hike in Ohio? Would it kill jobs? Mark Taylor investigates tonight on NBC 4 at 6.