2 people reportedly dead after cargo plane goes off runway in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WOWK has confirmed that Yeager Airport is shut down after a Mountain Air Cargo plane went off the runway shortly before 7:00 a.m.

According to the control tower, all air traffic is being diverted to other airports at this time. Multiple emergency crews are responding to the scene.

According to Kanawha County Commission President, there is a state of emergency at the airport.

Kanawha County EMS are reporting two deaths.

