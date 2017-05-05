Attempted child enticement reported in City of Delaware

By Published:

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Police in the City of Delaware are investigating after a young girl told police someone tried to lure her into a car.

According to police, it happened around 7am Thursday on Rockcreek Drive in the area of New Market Drive.

The middle school student told police she was walking to the bus stop when a man driving a smaller black car slowed down, opened the door and asked her to get in. The girl ignored the man and kept walking.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian male between 25 and 30 years old with spikey blonde hair. The vehicle was described a black car, smaller in size with a loud muffler. It had some rust on the body and a spoiler in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware police at 740-203-1112.

