Columbus Police cruiser involved in accident downtown

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a cruiser was involved in an accident early Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 5:00 am near the intersection of E State Street and S 3rd Street. The intersection is currently closed.

Police say the accident appears to be the result of a wrong-way driver who struck the cruiser. They are investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The officer was taken to Grant in stable condition. One other person, who police say was under arrest, was transported to Grant in stable condition as well.

Police on scene say no one in the other vehicle was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

