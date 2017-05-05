COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of stealing puppy with $6,500 from Petland on Bethel Road.

A man and a woman entered the store April 6 at 6:30pm. The female suspect asked to hold a white and cream-colored French bulldog. Police say she then handed the dog to the male suspect, who concealed the dog in his jacket and left the business.

The first suspect is described as a white woman, 5’3″ and approximately 150 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 6′ and approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Det. West in CPD’s burglary unit at 614-645-2071 or mwest@columbuspolice.org.