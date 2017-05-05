Columbus Police looking for suspects that stole $6,500 puppy from Petland

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of stealing puppy with $6,500 from Petland on Bethel Road.

A man and a woman entered the store April 6 at 6:30pm. The female suspect asked to hold a white and cream-colored French bulldog. Police say she then handed the dog to the male suspect, who concealed the dog in his jacket and left the business.

The first suspect is described as a white woman, 5’3″ and approximately 150 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 6′ and approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Det. West in CPD’s burglary unit at 614-645-2071 or mwest@columbuspolice.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s