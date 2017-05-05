Dayton pastor, wife sentenced for death of 2-year-old foster son

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – A Dayton pastor and his wife were sentenced Friday morning for the death of their 2-year-old foster son.

Torace Weaver was sentenced to 18 years to life behind bars for killing 2-year-old Stanley Thomas. Last month, a jury found him guilty of eight counts, including murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

In court Friday, Weaver apologized for everything that happened to the little boy.

When Thomas died, Weaver was pastor at King of Glory Ministries Church. In November of 2015, police found the child not breathing inside the church.

Weaver’s attorney argued it was accidental. He says the boy hit his head on a wall while Weaver was spinning him around, playing what they called “the Superman game.” The attorney says that the 38-year-old Dayton man panicked and that’s why he initially told police that the boy fell.

The coroner says the child had 20 head injuries, a severe arm burn and injuries on his back. Prosecutors argued that Weaver couldn’t explain the burn and never had it treated. The boy died of a catastrophic skull fracture in November 2015.

The jury decided the death was intentional.

The pastor’s wife, Shureka Weaver, was found guilty of child endangering and obstructing official business. A judge sentenced her to three years in prison.