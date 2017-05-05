Grove City Christian bus driver retiring after years of service

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — For over a decade, Fred Keer has been the only bus driver of the one bus Grove City Christian School owns.

He is retiring at the end of May, and the Eagles athletic department says their teams will not be the same without Fred as he is much more than a bus driver: He is a teammate.

“He’s always there cheering us on, no matter the sporting event, if it’s home he’s in the stands cheering us on, if it’s away he’s there with us getting off the bus with us,” said senior football player Clayton Lepley.

Sophomore volleyball player Taylor Oda added, “It just seems like he’s honestly been around forever, he’s just like our wing man, kind of.”

Fred first got involved with Grove City Christian school in 2005 when his daughter transferred as a high school junior.

“I was sitting in a parent meeting, and she an administrator said, ‘we have this nice new bus,’ and no one to drive it, and I thought, oh that might be fun,” said Keer.

Now 12 years later, Fred not only drives all the teams to athletic events, he takes all the students, from elementary to high school, on every field trip.

“It’s fun getting to bond with him during that time as well, and just to see him hanging out with us and the students, it’s awesome,” said Lepley.

“It’s nice to get to see the kids and think wow, I remember when you were in the elementary grade,” said Keer.

In the 2011 school year, the students honored Fred’s devotion to the school by dedicating the year book to him. The students told NBC4 that it will be hard to replace Fred when he retires at the end of the school year.

“It’s like we’re losing one of our teammates almost, and it’s just sad because nobody’s going to level up to him,” said Oda.

Fighting back tears, Fred said, “It’s quite a mystery to me because I’m just the bus driver you know…but this school has been excellent about showing how much they appreciate everything.”