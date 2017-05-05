Hilliard officer buys car seats for children after traffic stop

HILLIARD (WCMH) — When Hilliard Officer Schweickart noticed two kids weren’t properly restrained, he decided to do something about it.

According to a post on the Hillard Division of Police Facebook page, during a recent traffic stop, Schweickart observed three children in the vehicle. An 8-month old was properly restrained, however a 2 and 3-year-old were not in car seats.

After the traffic stop, Schweickart went to a nearby store and bought the family two additional car seats with his own money. He then tracked down the family and gave them the car seats.

“Our agency is proud to have officers with big hearts who go above and beyond for the community they serve!” the Facebook posts ends.