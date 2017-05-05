LaVar Ball’s new brand looks strikingly similar to an Ohio State football logo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ah, imitation–the purest form of flattery.
Call it that, call it a mistake, call it downright plagiarism: the jury’s still out on whether LaVar Ball lifted the idea for his “Big Baller Brand” logo from an Ohio State Football coach.
One thing’s for sure–Coach Zach Smith noticed.
Smith and his Buckeyes wide receivers brand themselves as “Zone 6,” and they’ve got a logo and apparel to match.
LaVar Ball unveiled Big Baller Brand’s first new sneaker on Thursday for his son Lonzo–and Buckeyes fans noticed the logo looked familiar. Lonzo, 19, played for UCLA and is entering the NBA draft this year. He has two younger brothers ready to follow in his footsteps.
LaVar himself practiced with several NFL teams but never hit the big time.
Smith noticed, too, and has been lambasting Ball on Twitter.
He even changed his Twitter bio to say he’s the “designer of Lorenzo Ball’s logo.”
Ball hasn’t responded yet, perhaps because he’s too busy defending the $495 price of the shoe.