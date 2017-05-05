LaVar Ball’s new brand looks strikingly similar to an Ohio State football logo

By Published: Updated:
Image credits: Zach Smith, Twitter; Big Baller Brand, Twitter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ah, imitation–the purest form of flattery.

Call it that, call it a mistake, call it downright plagiarism: the jury’s still out on whether LaVar Ball lifted the idea for his “Big Baller Brand” logo from an Ohio State Football coach.

One thing’s for sure–Coach Zach Smith noticed.

Smith and his Buckeyes wide receivers brand themselves as “Zone 6,” and they’ve got a logo and apparel to match.

LaVar Ball unveiled Big Baller Brand’s first new sneaker on Thursday for his son Lonzo–and Buckeyes fans noticed the logo looked familiar. Lonzo, 19, played for UCLA and is entering the NBA draft this year. He has two younger brothers ready to follow in his footsteps.

LaVar himself practiced with several NFL teams but never hit the big time.

Smith noticed, too, and has been lambasting Ball on Twitter.

He even changed his Twitter bio to say he’s the “designer of Lorenzo Ball’s logo.”

Ball hasn’t responded yet, perhaps because he’s too busy defending the $495 price of the shoe.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s