LaVar Ball’s new brand looks strikingly similar to an Ohio State football logo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ah, imitation–the purest form of flattery.

Call it that, call it a mistake, call it downright plagiarism: the jury’s still out on whether LaVar Ball lifted the idea for his “Big Baller Brand” logo from an Ohio State Football coach.

One thing’s for sure–Coach Zach Smith noticed.

S/O to whoever turned my logo into a sleek gold and white version!! #Robbery @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/2LyAoVyr3v — Zach Smith #Zone6 (@CoachZachSmith) May 5, 2017

Smith and his Buckeyes wide receivers brand themselves as “Zone 6,” and they’ve got a logo and apparel to match.

Had a coach ask me "Where's ur logo?" – Had to let him know… These ARE our logos. #THE #Zone6 pic.twitter.com/k81TCCD5rI — Zach Smith #Zone6 (@CoachZachSmith) May 20, 2015

LaVar Ball unveiled Big Baller Brand’s first new sneaker on Thursday for his son Lonzo–and Buckeyes fans noticed the logo looked familiar. Lonzo, 19, played for UCLA and is entering the NBA draft this year. He has two younger brothers ready to follow in his footsteps.

LaVar himself practiced with several NFL teams but never hit the big time.

Who wore it better? Lonzo Ball or @CoachZachSmith? pic.twitter.com/CpZyZuXusN — Brandon Castel (@BCastOhio) May 5, 2017

Smith noticed, too, and has been lambasting Ball on Twitter.

He even changed his Twitter bio to say he’s the “designer of Lorenzo Ball’s logo.”

Ball hasn’t responded yet, perhaps because he’s too busy defending the $495 price of the shoe.

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰 — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017