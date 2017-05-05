Man charged in connection with Huntington Bank robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A man is being charged with aggravated robbery after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Albany Tuesday.

The suspect, now identified as 21-year-old Mame T. Seye, entered the Huntington Bank at 5550 New Albany Road just after 12:30 pm.

Police say he showed the teller a note saying he had a bomb and demanded money.

The teller complied and Seye fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the bank. Authorities were able to identify Seye and he was arrested shortly after.

Seye appeared in court on Wednesday.