Man pleads guilty in sex case to coercing minor in Ohio

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Salt Lake County Jail, in Ohio, shows Cody Jackson. Jackson, who authorities say was on an electronic monitor in an abduction case when he had a 14-year-old girl dropped off at his home by taxi, and held her captive for months and raped her in 2015 is scheduled to change his plea in federal court in Cincinnati. Court records show 21-year-old Jackson is set for a change of plea hearing in U.S. District Court on Friday, May 5, 2017. (Salt Lake County Jail via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor after authorities say he held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case.

Twenty-one-year-old Cody Lee Jackson pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Other charges will be dismissed at sentencing if the judge accepts the plea agreement. They include production of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in 2015.

Authorities say he had the teen dropped off at his home by taxi and later prevented her for months from leaving his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood. He later fled the state.

