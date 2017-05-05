McLaren Formula 1 team looking for World’s Fastest Gamer

(WCMH)– McLaren is looking to hire a new simulator drivers for their Formula 1 team, and all you have to do is prove you’re the World’s Fastest Gamer.

The team has launched a competition with Logitech G, Darren Cox, GIVEMESPORT, and Sparco.

The goal of the competition is to put the top gamers in the world up against each other to find the best of the best.

Six top competitors will be picked by gaming and Formula 1 experts to join the official competition. Then qualifying events this summer will knock that down to four finalists.

Those finalists will advance to the grand final this fall. Held at McLaren Technology Centre, the candidates will have to prove why they deserve the position.

Not only will they race against each other, candidates will also have to demonstrate their knowledge of engineering, ability to work in a team environment, and the desired mental and physical strengths this type of role needs.

The winner gets a one-year contract with McLaren as an official simulator driver. They will then work with engineers around the world, at McLaren Technology Centre and at grand prix circuits, to improve real-world machinery.

If you don’t want to compete, but just want to check out the competition, the company will be setting up a dedicated YouTube channel to keep viewers up to date.

Need to know more about World's Fastest Gamer and how you can get involved? Let 8-bit explain. #esports #WFG #LogitechG pic.twitter.com/823ENv4rBc — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 4, 2017