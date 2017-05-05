Pedestrian in stable condition after being struck by vehicle in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a person was taken to the hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Robert Street around 3:42pm. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the incident is being called a hit and run.

