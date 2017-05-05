Tiny ducklings found in grease now clean and recovering

Published:

WEST SENECA, NY (AP) – A dozen fluffy brown and yellow wild ducklings are recovering at a wildlife center after being rescued from a pan of grease outside a New York restaurant.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals serving Erie County says the peeping babies were scrubbed clean with dish soap.

Since ducks can’t swim with greasy feathers, rehabilitators at the SPCA’s Wildlife Center in nearby West Seneca washed them in a dishpan of water and Dawn detergent, rinsed them twice and blow-dried them.

They posted a video of the clean-up operation on their Facebook page.

The SPCA says the ducklings will recover in an outdoor pen and be released back to the wild in six to seven weeks.

The ducklings were found in Depew, a Buffalo suburb.

