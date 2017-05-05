Trial date set for man accused of killing OSU student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The aggravated murder trial of Brian Golsby will start on Feb. 23, 2018.

Golsby is facing numerous charges with death penalty specifications in the murder of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O’Brien says he turned over more than 1,000 pages of evidence to defense attorneys this week. He said setting the trial date allows everyone, including the Tokes family, to prepare. “Both sides agree the case likely will go to trial and that’s why we wanted to have a firm trial date,” O’Brien said.

Police say Golsby kidnapped Tokes, 21, after she left her job at a restaurant in the Short North. They say he raped and murdered her and dumped her body in a park in Grove City.

Tokes, a psychology major, was in the final semester of her senior year at Ohio State. The university will award her diploma posthumously during commencement ceremonies Sunday. Her family will on hand to receive the diploma.

O-S-U spokesman Ben Johnson said Tokes is one of 3 students being awarded degrees posthumously this year. “These 3 students were very close to achieving their degrees,” Johnson said. “They had done almost all of the course work and so it made sense, seemed like the right thing to do and we were happy to extend an invitation for them to be here.”

