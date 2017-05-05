Victims identified in Mifflin Township double shooting

MIFFLIN TWP., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in a Mifflin Township shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3pm at a home in the 2400 block of Lindale Avenue. Both men are believed to have been shot inside.

James Bradford Black, 34, died at the scene. Erik Taylor, 37, was also shot and is in stable condition at Grant Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two men were roommates. There is no motive at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Two white males shot inside Mifflin Twp. home (house w/ brown shutters). One dead, one at Grant Medical in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/JgC5YnRstH — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) May 4, 2017