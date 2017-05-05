When man told breastfeeding mom to cover up, she told him to cover his face

AUGUSTA, GA ( INSIDE EDITION ) — This breastfeeding mom in Georgia knows full well who should be covering up – and it’s not her.

Avery Lane, 28, of Fort Gordon, said she was accompanying her friend to an H&R Block location when she started feeding her 2-month-old baby.

To her shock, she said a manager asked her to cover up.

“He actually shooed me, [and said] ‘Can you cover up with a towel or something,’” Lane told InsideEdition.com.

Stunned, she responded: “No, but I have a muzzle in my bag if you’d like to cover your face up.”

When she said he told her, “It’s about being courteous to the people around you,” Lane responded that it’s legal to breastfeed in public in Georgia, and she was well within her rights to continue what she was doing.

She later posted the interaction to a breastfeeding mothers’ forum, and has received nothing but positive responses.

“Most of the people said they don’t breastfeed without covers when they’re out, or some of them will breastfeed in their car intentionally before they go inside to avoid drama or interaction,” Lane said. “In Georgia, it’s hot right now, I’m not going to do anything to make him [or me] uncomfortable. He doesn’t like anything over his head, so a cover wouldn’t work for us.”

After the story went viral, Lane said the H&R Block location reached out to her offering their apologies.