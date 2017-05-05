Wing of plane clips fuel truck at John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The plane suffered minor damage after the wing clipped a fuel truck.

According to a spokesperson with John Glenn Columbus International Airport, at about 6:30am, Friday, a plane was being pulled into its gate for a flight to LaGuardia Airport, when the wing clipped the truck.

A light on the wing was damaged.

Another plane was brought in to replace the one that hit the fuel truck and there was no delay in the flight, according to the spokesperson. No passengers were on the plane at the time of the incident.