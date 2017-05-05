Wisconsin bus driver helps lost 5-year-old girl found wandering

By Published:

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — The bus driver instantly knew something was wrong when she saw the little girl walking by herself.

“I’m a parent so I knew–no parent would let their children be outside in that kind of weather with a flip flop and a tennis shoe–no way,” bus driver Tiffani Lee told WISN.

In video released by the Milwaukee County Transit System, you can see Lee stopping the bus and asking the little to get on the bus to get warm.

Lee then calls for help and a police officer later arrives to take the girl home.

According to the family said the girl was excited about going shopping for shoes, and had left the house while everyone was still asleep in the morning.

The family said they are forever grateful for Lee and the police for helping the girl.

“Thank you, to that bus driver, thank you so much– I got my baby back,” the girl’s aunt Cheryl Wentland told WISN.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s