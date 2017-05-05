MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — The bus driver instantly knew something was wrong when she saw the little girl walking by herself.

“I’m a parent so I knew–no parent would let their children be outside in that kind of weather with a flip flop and a tennis shoe–no way,” bus driver Tiffani Lee told WISN.

In video released by the Milwaukee County Transit System, you can see Lee stopping the bus and asking the little to get on the bus to get warm.

Lee then calls for help and a police officer later arrives to take the girl home.

According to the family said the girl was excited about going shopping for shoes, and had left the house while everyone was still asleep in the morning.

The family said they are forever grateful for Lee and the police for helping the girl.

“Thank you, to that bus driver, thank you so much– I got my baby back,” the girl’s aunt Cheryl Wentland told WISN.