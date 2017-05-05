Zoo, COTA team up to offer free admission this weekend

POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) are offering COTA’s Zoo Bus riders free COTA fares and free Zoo admission on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

Zoo Bus riders will receive a ticket for free admission from the bus operator. The ticket will only be valid for the day of the ride.

Zoo Bus riders can board at the Statehouse Downtown stop (located on High Street between State Street and Broad Street) or leave their cars at the Griggs Dam Park & Ride (located at Riverside Drive & Nottingham Road) to avoid paying for parking Downtown.

Lisa Myers is the Public and Media Relations Manager for COTA and said their bus operators will watch crowds to see if more buses and they have them on standby.

“We’ve been talking with our operations and transportation staff to talk about how to keep an eye on this, make sure we have an extra bus if we need one,” she said. “So, we will be keeping an eye on ridership if we get an overwhelming amount of people, we’ll make sure we get another bus out there and get people to the zoo.”