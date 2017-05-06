Back to back: Buckeyes defend championship in men’s volleyball

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has won NCAA Men’s Volleyball title for the second straight year.
The Buckeyes beat BYU in three straight sets to win the 2017 national championship.
OSU also defeated BYU to win the men’s title in 2016.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has won NCAA Men’s Volleyball title for the second straight year.
The Buckeyes beat BYU in three straight sets to win the 2017 national championship.
OSU also defeated BYU to win the men’s title in 2016.
NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement
Advertisement