Grove City woman killed in Licking County car accident

LICKING CO., Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City woman is dead after an early morning car accident.

According to the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Bobette Phillips was driving east on Interstate 70 in Union Township in Licking County around 1am Saturday when her pickup truck went off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree and Phillips was ejected from the vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The cause of the accident has not been determined at this time.