WATCH LIVE: People call for racial justice at march in Franklin Park

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for a march in Franklin Park Saturday calling for racial justice.

The march began at 3pm and is organized by groups including The People’s Justice Project, a Columbus-based organization. 

Marches are also planned in Cincinnati and Cleveland. 

Event organizers say they “will march for racial justice and to demand accountability from our justice system and our elected officials.”

Reporter Shawn Lanier is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 11. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s