WATCH LIVE: People call for racial justice at march in Franklin Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for a march in Franklin Park Saturday calling for racial justice.

The march began at 3pm and is organized by groups including The People’s Justice Project, a Columbus-based organization.

Marches are also planned in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Event organizers say they “will march for racial justice and to demand accountability from our justice system and our elected officials.”

A few hundred people gathered at a rally for racial justice. pic.twitter.com/sdo2glBX5H — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) May 6, 2017

