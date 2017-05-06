Stolen puppy returned to Petland, suspects identified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they have identified a man and woman suspected of stealing a French bulldog puppy from the Petland on Bethel Road.

Detective Mike West with CPD’s burglary unit said on Facebook that he received over 20 tips on the suspects’ identities, and was able to get the dog back. He said charges have not been filed yet, and expressed his gratitude to everyone who called in.

The pup is worth about $6,500, police said initially.

A man and a woman entered the store April 6 at 6:30pm. The female suspect asked to hold a white and cream-colored French bulldog. Police say she then handed the dog to the male suspect, who concealed the dog in his jacket and left the business.