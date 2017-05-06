Stolen puppy returned to Petland, suspects identified

By Published:
CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police, Facebook

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they have identified a man and woman suspected of stealing a French bulldog puppy from the Petland on Bethel Road.

Detective Mike West with CPD’s burglary unit said on Facebook that he received over 20 tips on the suspects’ identities, and was able to get the dog back. He said charges have not been filed yet, and expressed his gratitude to everyone who called in.

The pup is worth about $6,500, police said initially.

A man and a woman entered the store April 6 at 6:30pm. The female suspect asked to hold a white and cream-colored French bulldog. Police say she then handed the dog to the male suspect, who concealed the dog in his jacket and left the business.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s