U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Michael Arroyo

Arroyo is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for weapons under disability.

Arroyo is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Michael Devuono

Devuono is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for weapons under disability.

Devuono is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

Lora Keelin

Keelin is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Keelin is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Maxie Murphy

Murphy is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Murphy is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.