COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones made headlines as a redshirt freshman when he expressed his disdain for class.

Sunday, he became the first person in his family to graduate college.

Jones, now with the Buffalo Bills, poked fun at himself with a quote on his graduation cap. He hearkened back to a 2012 tweet where he declared “Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play FOOTBALL, we ain’t come to play SCHOOL, classes are POINTLESS.”

He posted a photo of his cap on Twitter, which read, “Sum 1 once said ‘we ain’t come here to play school.'”