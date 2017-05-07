Driver stranded for hours after car runs off bridge in Champaign County

URBANA, OH (WDTN) – A driver was stranded for nearly 9 hours after his car ran off a bridge in Champaign County.

According to deputies, a man was driving north on U.S. 68 near Springfield-Urbana Pike around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he made a U-turn, lost control of his car, went off the bridge and down an embankment. The car landed on its top on the railroad tracks below.

The man was found by a cyclist who called 911 around 9am Sunday. The victim told authorities that a leg injury prevented him from going too far and he lost his cell phone so he couldn’t call for help. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he is expected to be okay.

ODOT was called to inspect the bridge and determined it wasn’t damaged.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.