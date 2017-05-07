Investigators narrow in on suspect in “backpage” homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators have narrowed in on a suspect in an October homicide, but are asking for women he may have contacted to step forward to further identify him.

Shawn McDaniel, 28, was found shot in a Hilltop home around 4:40am on Oct. 24, 2016. Columbus medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but investigators were still able to release a description from witness testimony. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was clean shaven with slicked-back hair and was very well dressed.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect went to the address after seeing a post on backpage, a classified advertising website. Investigators believe there was a confrontation inside the home at 45 S. Terrace Ave., which led the suspect to pull out a gun and shoot McDaniel.

Through phone records, investigators determined the suspect tried to contact several women who also posted on backpage. Police are asking any women who may have met with a man with a similar description as the suspect to get in touch with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and help catch McDaniel’s killer.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.