Jared Kushner’s sister woos China’s ‘golden visa’ investors

A projector screen shows a footage of U.S. President Donald Trump as workers wait for investors at a reception desk during an event promoting EB-5 investment in a Kushner Companies development at a hotel in Shanghai, China, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The sister of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been courting Chinese investors using a much-criticized federal visa program that provides a path toward obtaining green cards. (AP Photo)

BEIJING (AP) — The sister of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been courting Chinese investors using a much-criticized federal visa program that provides a path toward obtaining green cards.

Kushner’s sister Nicole Meyer promoted a Kushner Companies’ development in Jersey City at an event Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Shanghai.

The pitch seeks to raise funds from Chinese investors through the U.S. government’s EB-5 visa program, which allows permanent U.S. residency for those who finance projects that create a certain amount of jobs.

The event was organized by Beijing-based company QWOS and Kushner Companies, according to promotional material, which says the project is seeking $150 million from 300 EB-5 investors.

Bi Ting, a 34-year-old woman who attended the event, says Meyer spoke for more than 10 minutes.

