Max’s Mission: Meet Jamie, a 1-year-old mixed breed looking for a forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —  Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced viewers to Jamie, a beautiful 1-year-old mixed breed at the Capital Area Humane Society.

Jamie was rescued from a rural shelter in southern Ohio, so they don’t know a lot about her background. Her rescuers believe she may have some Pointer and German Sheppard in her bloodline.

This active 1-year-old is congenial, very friendly and an excellent family dog. She loved playing with Max and would fit best in an active home with an area for her to run and play.

For more information about Jamie, you can reach out to Hattie on Facebook or visit the Capital Area Humane Society to see Jamie in person.

 

