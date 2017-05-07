Ohio program trains ‘citizen scientists’ to search for bumblebees

By Published:
This 2012 photo provided by The Xerces Society shows a rusty patched bumblebee in Minnesota. Federal officials said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that the rusty patched bumblebee has become the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be declared endangered after suffering a dramatic population decline over the past 20 years. (Sarina Jepsen/The Xerces Society via AP)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.

Participants in the Ohio Bee Atlas use an online program to record their findings.

University of Akron biology professor Randy Mitchell tells the Akron Beacon Journal that extra eyes will be helpful in surveying the population.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the rusty patched bumblebee was once widespread in prairies, woodlands, marshes, fields, parks and gardens in Ohio.

Habitat loss, disease, pesticides, farming and climate change have contributed to the population decline.

Partners in the Ohio Bee Atlas include Summit Metro Parks, the University of Akron, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Cleveland Metroparks, the Lake Erie Allegheny Partnership for Biodiversity, Ohio State University and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s