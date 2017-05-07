Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted running for governor in 2018

By Published: Updated:
Jon Husted in front of his childhood church, Sacred Heart Church of Montpelier (CREDIT: Husted for Governor campaign)

MONTPELIER, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced he is running for governor in 2018 in a message sent to supporters this weekend.

In the announcement, Husted touts his conservative values and his pride in his hometown of Montpelier.

“It’s people here and folks who are struggling all across Ohio that motivate me every day,” he says.

The Republican primary will be held May 8, 2018 and the general election is Nov. 6, 2018.

Husted has been Secretary of State since 2011, and served in the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives, where he was Speaker of the House from 2005-2009.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s