Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted running for governor in 2018

MONTPELIER, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced he is running for governor in 2018 in a message sent to supporters this weekend.

In the announcement, Husted touts his conservative values and his pride in his hometown of Montpelier.

“It’s people here and folks who are struggling all across Ohio that motivate me every day,” he says.

The Republican primary will be held May 8, 2018 and the general election is Nov. 6, 2018.

Husted has been Secretary of State since 2011, and served in the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives, where he was Speaker of the House from 2005-2009.